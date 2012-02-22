(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- Energie AG Oberosterreich, the dominant regional utility in the Austrian State of Upper Austria, continues to show a solid operating and financial performance, in our view.

-- We don't anticipate an increase in the company's debt in the medium term.

-- We are affirming our 'A' rating on Energie AG.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Energie AG's business and financial risk profiles will stay commensurate with the current rating over the next two years.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Austrian multiutility Energie AG Oberosterreich. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating affirmation reflects our view that Energie AG's credit profile is commensurate with the 'A' rating. In addition, we anticipate that the company will remain focused on its core business activities and maintain conservative financial management over the medium term.

Energie AG has continued its solid operational and financial performance and improved its key credit ratios. As of fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 31.6% compared with 29.6% the previous year, and debt to EBITDA stood at 2.8x after 3.0x in fiscal 2010. The company reported EUR966 million of debt compared with EUR1,012 million at the end of fiscal 2010, underpinning our positive view of the company's conservative financial management.

In our opinion, the risk of an economic downturn this year has risen. In our experience, weaker economic performance generally translates into weaker operating and financial performance of utility companies, as electricity demand is closely related to GDP growth. Despite increased economic risks, we expect Energie AG's cash generation to remain relatively stable. This is supported by the company's notable share of income from regulated power and gas networks, as well as lower-risk water supply related activities. We also understand that the company has significantly reduced the volume risk in its industrial power supply contracts since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

We don't anticipate an increase of Energie AG's overall debt over the medium term. We believe the company will continue to carefully manage its investment levels and shareholder distributions according to cash generation from its operations, as it has done over the past two years. We also understand that the company has initiated discussions with its owners regarding a potential capital increase to fund strategic projects related to its energy portfolio. In our view, a potential capital increase would not have an immediate impact on the ratings, as we assume that the funds will be used for investments in group's core business areas.

We factor into our ratings on Energie AG the company's majority ownership by the State of Upper Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). We assess Energie AG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. However, the rating benefits from one notch of uplift owing to our view of a "moderate" likelihood that Upper Austria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Energie AG in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Energie AG's:

-- "Strong" link with Upper Austria, based on the state's majority ownership of the company, which is anchored in the state law. Our view of a "strong" link is unlikely to change over the medium term; and

-- "Limited" role for the government, although Energie AG provides essential services in Upper Austria. This reflects that the company largely operates in a liberalized energy market and that many of its services could be provided by a private-sector company or another government-related entity.

Liquidity

We regard Energie AG's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria, despite the company's considerable reliance on credit facilities that are not contractually committed. However, even without these credit facilities, we calculate that the group's liquidity sources should exceed its liquidity needs by 1.5x over the next 12 months. This is primarily due to the large amount of liquid investments the group holds on its balance sheet. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had EUR327 million invested in low-risk funds that can be sold at short notice. We consider Energie AG's liquid investments and generally conservative financial management to be positive for its liquidity profile.