(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
its ratings and outlook on France-based retailer Casino Guichard
- Perrachon & Cie S.A. (Casino; BBB-/Stable/A-3) are unaffected
by the announced exceptional dividends of Mercialys, its real
estate subsidiary, and the disposal of a part of its stake in
this entity.
This is because we anticipate that Casino will maintain
credit ratios in line with our expectations, namely adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of 25% and adjusted net
debt to EBITDA of up to 3.0x. We also anticipate that Casino
will use the proceeds of the Mercialys transaction to reduce its
net debt. In addition, we expect that Casino will benefit from
the contribution of its increased stake in GPA and from the
announced capital increase of its Thailand-based subsidiary Big
C, after it receives approval by the board.
We understand that the proceeds of the Mercialys
transaction, which is likely to close by year-end 2012, will
result in a cash inflow of EUR800 million-EUR900 million. In our
opinion, losing the majority of the voting rights of Mercialys
will have no impact on our assessment of Casino's business risk
profile, because Mercialys primarily manages shopping centers
and not store premises.