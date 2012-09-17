UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank launches up to $1.1 bln Hong Kong IPO
* Three cornerstone investors to buy $431 mln worth of IPO shares
Sept 17 Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL)
* Moody's assigns A3 to Bangkok Bank's US$ senior notes. The outlook for the rating is stable.
* Three cornerstone investors to buy $431 mln worth of IPO shares
June 5 Australian shares declined on Monday, with financial stocks leading the losses despite advances on Wall Street as investors studied disappointing U.S. jobs data.