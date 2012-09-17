(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
Overview
-- The French City of Cannes operates under a predictable and
well-balanced institutional framework for French cities, has a positive
liquidity position, and very positive financial management, in our view.
-- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term rating on Cannes.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our view that Cannes will be able to
limit its deficit after investments.
Rating Action
On Sept. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA'
long-term issuer credit rating on the French City of Cannes. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The rating on Cannes is based on our view of the "predictable and
well-balanced" institutional framework for French cities, the city's "very
positive" financial management, and its "positive" liquidity position, as our
criteria define these terms. It also incorporates Cannes' solid budgetary
performance and reduced risks associated with contingent liabilities. The
rating is constrained by the city's limited budgetary flexibility, especially
on the revenue side, and by its high, albeit decreasing, debt burden.
We view Cannes' financial management as "very positive" for its credit
standing. This reflects our opinion of the management's prudent and
well-defined financial policies, backed by extremely good monitoring of
operating expenditure, well-defined financial objectives, medium-term
forecasts, and high financial transparency. We consider that Cannes' risks
related to contingent liabilities have declined, especially with regard to the
scope and potential financial impact of litigation risks.
Cannes has reported solid budgetary performances since 2009. In 2011, its
operating balance reached a high 14.5% of operating revenue, up from 12.6% in
2010, reflecting sharp control over operating expenditure growth (limited to
0.6%). Operating revenue grew 2.8% in the same period, partly thanks to
one-off items. In addition, capital investment in 2011 was a low EUR48 million,
in line with EUR51 million in 2010, but well below its 2005-2008 levels of EUR81
million annually. Cannes also reported solid capital revenues (including asset
sales) in the year. The city therefore recorded another surplus after capital
accounts of total revenues at 7.2%, versus the 9.4% figure in 2010.
Under our base-case scenario, we forecast that Cannes' operating balance will
deteriorate to about 9% at end-2014, despite continued expenditure controls.
This reflects our anticipations for slow growth in taxes, stable state
operating transfers, and a negative impact from a national reform that
modifies tax redistribution among cities. Yet, thanks to still sound operating
balances and high capital revenues (EUR33 million per year in 2012-2014,
including asset sales), we project under our base-case scenario a limited
negative balance after capital accounts of 0.5% of total revenue on average in
2012-2014, despite larger investments (averaging EUR60 million per year in
2012-2014).
We view Cannes' debt burden as quite high, at 114% of operating revenue at
end-2011 (representing 7.8 years of the operating balance), but we project it
will decrease to about 100% in 2012-2014 under our base-case scenario.
Cannes has limited budgetary flexibility, especially on the revenue side,
given its decision to fully freeze, until the end of the current
administration's mandate in 2014, the rates of local direct taxes (which
totaled 55% of operating revenue in 2011). Despite mostly fixed costs, the
city's management has curbed operating expenditure growth in recent years and
we understand it aims to maintain tight expenditure controls.
Liquidity
We view Cannes' liquidity position as "positive" under our criteria. Thanks to
sizable asset sales and positive operating cash flows, the city reported
sizable cash holdings of EUR27 million at end-August 2012 (of which it deposited
EUR25 million in term deposits with the French Treasury), excluding EUR18 million
held in ancillary budgets. This covers over 80% of Cannes' estimated debt
service over the coming 12 months.
At end-August 2012, Cannes also had EUR41 million of fully available revolving
credit lines. Cannes' cash holdings and these revolving lines represent over
2x its estimated debt service over the coming 12 months.
Debt service will reach about EUR35 million per year on average in 2013-2017 as
five of Cannes bullet bonds mature. We consider these bond redemptions as
manageable because the city will likely repay part of them from its available
cash and its operating balance, and refinance the remainder. If necessary,
Cannes may also pre-fund these debt repayments using its revolving lines.
Outlook
The stable outlook incorporates our view that Cannes will be able to limit its
deficit after investments. Under our base-case scenario, we think Cannes will
maintain its sound budgetary performance over the coming two years through its
prudent management and despite increasing capital investments.
Our downside scenario incorporates more relaxed controls over operating
expenditure, stagnating operating revenue, and more limited asset sales. This
would translate into large deficits after capital accounts and tax-supported
debt exceeding 130% of operating revenue in 2014. This could prompt a negative
rating action on Cannes, because we would view the city's budgetary
performance and financial management less positively.
Ratings downside could stem from Cannes' potential re-initiation of a shelved
EUR75 million underground extension of the city's congress center project, if
the financial options to fund this project significantly increase itsfinancial
commitments.
Our upside scenario factors in Cannes' sharper control over operating
expenditure and more steady growth in operating revenue and larger capital
revenue (including asset sales), resulting in surpluses after capital accounts
in excess of 5% in 2012-2014. Tax-supported debt would therefore decrease
below 90% of operating revenue at year-end 2014. If this occurs, we may
consider raising the rating.
However, we think both the downside and upside scenarios are unlikely to
materialize over the next two years.
We understand that from 2014 Cannes will become part of an integrated
intercity grouping ("communaute d'agglomeration"). We don't incorporate this
in our scenarios at this point because we currently have no visibility on the
responsibilities that could be transferred, or on the financial impact on the
city from associated transfers of revenue and expenditure, and potential debt
transfers.
Senior Unsecured AA