Sept 17 - The potential merger of U.K.-headquartered defense contractor BAE Systems PLC (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Netherlands-based European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V. (EADS; A-/Positive/A-2) would lead to a combined entity with business and financial risk profiles comparable to Boeing Co., the U.S. aerospace and defense group, says a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "BAE Systems And EADS Ratings Could Change If Business Combination Discussions Crystallize," the report outlines our initial view on the consequences of a potential merger while recognizing there are many open questions that could be substantially relevant from a credit perspective.