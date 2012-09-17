(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. ---------------- 17-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Bahrain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bbb-
Anchor bb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Strong (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong business position supported by sound geographic diversification
in earnings and stable business performance.
-- High liquidity buffer and low loan leverage.
-- A granular loan book with a good degree of geographic diversification.
Weaknesses:
-- Ongoing social tensions, political conflicts, and resulting economic
challenges in its operating environment.
-- Internal capital generation is insufficient for the group's desired
growth.
-- High exposure to the Egyptian sovereign (in local currency), as well
as to the cyclical construction sector of its Turkish and Jordanian
subsidiaries.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C. (ABG) reflects the
deterioration in the operating environment of some countries where the group
operates, and holds high exposure to the sovereign, such as in Egypt, as well
as the pressure on the bank's capitalization due to its solid growth. This
means that the group's modest earnings capacity may not be sufficient to
sustain a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments above 5.0% over
time, especially if further deterioration in our sovereign ratings or economic
risk scores take place in ABG's key markets. Additionally, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' RAC ratio does not capture single-name exposure to the
sovereign, which is material at ABG's Egyptian unit. Should such exposure not
decrease in coming quarters, we could revise our assessment on "risk position"
to adequate. In a worst-case scenario where the situation in Egypt
deteriorated dramatically, we would evaluate the direct impact on the group's
capitalization and potential contagion risk on its franchise and liquidity
position.
Additionally, any appearance of double leverage at the group level would very
likely trigger a negative rating action as debt repayments would become highly
reliant on the upstreaming of dividends from a limited number of subsidiaries,
whose creditworthiness we assess at below the overall group credit profile of
'bb+'.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we conclude that the group
demonstrates strong resilience in asset quality and if we become confident
that it is able to maintain an estimated RAC ratio before adjustments above
5.0% on a sustainable basis. A major improvement in the credit conditions of
the group's operating environment--albeit a remote scenario--could also
trigger an outlook revision.
