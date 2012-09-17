(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Region of Piemonte's Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+', Short-term rating at 'F2' and removed all ratings
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. The rating affects about EUR6bn of
bonds and loans outstanding and future direct borrowing.
The RWN was maintained on June 2012 when the Region was downgraded to 'BBB+'
from 'A-' following missed payments on swap transactions. The RWN was maintained
upon risks that the unilateral annullation of the swap transactions could
eventually trigger an acceleration of the bond repayment according to the terms
of the bonds.
The removal of the RWN follows indication by the Region that banks/bondholders
have not sought to enforce the cross default clause. Therefore risks of an
acceleration of the repayment of the EUR1.856m bond, as well as loans
outstanding, are deemed to have substantially receded.
The region's decision to renege on financial commitments pending a final court
ruling on whether or not the swap transactions are binding reflects a weaker
debt service culture than had been incorporated into Piemonte's rating until
June 2012. As these reasons persist over time, Fitch may maintain at least a one
notch discrepancy with Italy's sovereign rating by the time Piemonte's ratings
are in the 'BBB' rating category.
Piemonte's Negative Outlook mirrors that of the Republic of Italy and
encapsulates risks of a declining budgetary performance and weak debt service
coverage ratios. Italy's efforts to achieve a balanced budget by 2013/4 and
maintain it thereafter in order to gradually reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio has
meant reiterated cuts in revenue allocations to regions, including Piemonte.
Fitch's central scenario continues to envisage a thin operating surplus of about
EUR200m, accounting for about 2% of the operating budget size, which is unlikely
to fully cover debt servicing requirements, expected to account for about
EUR300m over the 2012-2014 period.
Piemonte's rating could be downgraded over the next 18-24 months if the Region
fails to restore an operating surplus which allows for the full debt-servicing
coverage or if Italy's sovereign rating is downgraded.