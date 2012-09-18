(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 18 -
Summary analysis -- First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. -------------- 18-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Taiwan
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Aug-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
24-Aug-2009 NR/NR NR/NR
Rationale
The ratings on First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (First FHC) reflect the
company's shared credit profile with its operating subsidiaries, the good
market position and established franchise of its core subsidiary, First
Commercial Bank Ltd. (FCB; BBB+/Stable/A-2, cnA+/cnA-1) in Taiwan's banking
sector, as well as the First FHC group's satisfactory liquidity profile and
adequate capitalization. Counterbalancing factors include the group's
concentrated revenue structure and continuing competitive pressure on the
group's profitability.
First FHC is a bank-centric holding company with good market position and
established franchise in Taiwan. The company is the eighth-largest financial
holding company in Taiwan by consolidated assets as of the end of March 2012.
The First FHC group's strategic focus is to leverage the business operations
of its core banking unit, FCB, which accounted for about 93% of the group's
total pro-forma net worth and is the only key profit contributor as of the end
of March 2012.
The First FHC group has an adequate financial profile, in our view, which
mainly reflects FCB's asset quality, capitalization, and liquidity. The
group's liquidity profile also benefits from its solid franchise and
diversified customer base. We expect FCB's projected risk-adjusted capital
(RAC) ratio before diversification based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
RAC Framework to be about 9% in the next two years. However, the group's
moderate profitability is likely to constrain further improvement in its
capitalization, in our view. At the holding company level, First FHC's
double-leverage ratio (holding company investment in subsidiaries divided by
holding company shareholders' equity) was adequate at about 101% at the end of
March 2012.
We believe that continuing competitive pressure on profitability will remain
the major credit weakness for the First FHC group over the next one to two
years, partly due to the group's concentrated revenue structure by
international standards. The group's revenue structure relies heavily on FCB's
traditional banking business, with net interest income as the bank's major
revenue source. We expect global economic uncertainty and domestic intense
competition to constrain the profitability of this business over the next few
years, regardless of FCB's good endeavor in raising its net interest margin by
loan mix adjustment.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the risk profile of the
group's core subsidiary, FCB, will not change significantly over the next two
to three years, supported by its good business franchise and adequate
capitalization. We expect FCB to pursue its business growth, including
overseas expansion, in a prudent manner in view of the global economic
uncertainty. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the
consolidated credit profile of the parent group will remain stable and that
the group would not engage in overly aggressive mergers and acquisitions over
the next few years. We also expect FCB to play a dominant role in terms of the
group's overall risk profile.
We may raise the ratings on the group if FCB improves and sustains its
capitalization at a strong level as indicated by a RAC ratio above 10%, which
could be achieved by a significantly improved earnings capacity and earnings
retention.
We may lower the rating on the group if FCB's asset quality or capitalization
significantly deteriorates, either from an aggressive business growth or
loosened underwriting risk control, particularly in overseas market, which
could weaken the bank's risk position or capital and earnings.
