(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. -------------- 18-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Taiwan

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Aug-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

24-Aug-2009 NR/NR NR/NR

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on First Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (First FHC) reflect the company's shared credit profile with its operating subsidiaries, the good market position and established franchise of its core subsidiary, First Commercial Bank Ltd. (FCB; BBB+/Stable/A-2, cnA+/cnA-1) in Taiwan's banking sector, as well as the First FHC group's satisfactory liquidity profile and adequate capitalization. Counterbalancing factors include the group's concentrated revenue structure and continuing competitive pressure on the group's profitability.

First FHC is a bank-centric holding company with good market position and established franchise in Taiwan. The company is the eighth-largest financial holding company in Taiwan by consolidated assets as of the end of March 2012. The First FHC group's strategic focus is to leverage the business operations of its core banking unit, FCB, which accounted for about 93% of the group's total pro-forma net worth and is the only key profit contributor as of the end of March 2012.

The First FHC group has an adequate financial profile, in our view, which mainly reflects FCB's asset quality, capitalization, and liquidity. The group's liquidity profile also benefits from its solid franchise and diversified customer base. We expect FCB's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services RAC Framework to be about 9% in the next two years. However, the group's moderate profitability is likely to constrain further improvement in its capitalization, in our view. At the holding company level, First FHC's double-leverage ratio (holding company investment in subsidiaries divided by holding company shareholders' equity) was adequate at about 101% at the end of March 2012.

We believe that continuing competitive pressure on profitability will remain the major credit weakness for the First FHC group over the next one to two years, partly due to the group's concentrated revenue structure by international standards. The group's revenue structure relies heavily on FCB's traditional banking business, with net interest income as the bank's major revenue source. We expect global economic uncertainty and domestic intense competition to constrain the profitability of this business over the next few years, regardless of FCB's good endeavor in raising its net interest margin by loan mix adjustment.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the risk profile of the group's core subsidiary, FCB, will not change significantly over the next two to three years, supported by its good business franchise and adequate capitalization. We expect FCB to pursue its business growth, including overseas expansion, in a prudent manner in view of the global economic uncertainty. The stable outlook also reflects our expectation that the consolidated credit profile of the parent group will remain stable and that the group would not engage in overly aggressive mergers and acquisitions over the next few years. We also expect FCB to play a dominant role in terms of the group's overall risk profile.

We may raise the ratings on the group if FCB improves and sustains its capitalization at a strong level as indicated by a RAC ratio above 10%, which could be achieved by a significantly improved earnings capacity and earnings retention.

We may lower the rating on the group if FCB's asset quality or capitalization significantly deteriorates, either from an aggressive business growth or loosened underwriting risk control, particularly in overseas market, which could weaken the bank's risk position or capital and earnings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- BICRA On Taiwan Maintained At Group '4', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009