(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 18 - Industry consolidation may help stabilize Japan's retail sector, and revenue
growth is essential to enhance Japanese retailers' credit quality, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in a Japanese-language report published today.
Japan's retail sector has undergone a new round of consolidation since the
beginning of 2011. Standard & Poor's expects this consolidation to continue
for the rest of 2012 and beyond. Although many factors spur the ongoing
consolidation, we believe the primary causes are market contraction due to
population decline in Japan and fierce cross-format competition. Faced with a
shrinking domestic market and intensifying competition, Japanese retailers
have turned to consolidation in the struggle for survival, and we expect this
to continue. As surviving consolidators benefit from economies of scale, their
investment capacity will increase. As a result, we expect the gap in business
between consolidators and nonconsolidators to widen further. Compared with
other developed countries, Japan has a fragmented retail sector. Therefore,
the dominance of a small number of top companies in market share is not as
obvious in Japan's retail sector as in those of other developed countries.
Increases in the market shares of top companies as a result of consolidation
will ease the competitive environment in the sector in the medium- to
long-term, in our view.
Meanwhile, even though we believe some companies will emerge as winners of a
shakeout in Japan's retail sector, it does not guarantee the enhancement of
their business base and revenue growth in the long-term, because population
decline in Japan is accelerating. Therefore, we believe the ability of Japan's
retailers to continue to grow revenues in a shrinking domestic market while
also maintaining sound financial profiles is key to enhancement of their
credit quality. Many Japanese companies have been strengthening their
businesses by expanding into other Asian markets to make up for a drop in
revenues owing to contraction of the domestic market. Nevertheless, overseas
business development involves the following risks:
-- Upfront investment burdens;
-- Costs to meet different business practices and regulations in other
countries; and
-- Fierce competition against local retailers and major global retailers
that have also entered those markets.
The two major retailers in Japan that Standard & Poor's rates, Aeon Co. Ltd.
(A-/Negative/--) and Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), are leading
consolidation of the domestic retail sector. Whether these two retailers
succeed in their overseas business development or not may greatly affect our
assessment of their credit quality, in our view.