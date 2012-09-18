GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
Sept 18 Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (Thai Bev)
* Moody's Investors Service says that the Baa2 rating of Thai Beverage Public Company (Thai Bev) will remain on review for downgrade
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund