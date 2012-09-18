(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Jeju Bank's (Jeju) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Jeju.

The rating actions of Jeju are as follows:

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn

Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'; rating withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn