(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings says that Fortescue Metals Group Limited's (Fortescue; 'BB+'/Negative) new USD4.5bn debt facility has removed immediate pressures on its credit profile. However, the rating remains on Negative Outlook until there is greater clarity on the speed at which the company will be able to de-leverage once it completes the capex to expand its production capacity to 155 million tonnes per annum.

The USD4.5bn five-year senior secured facility, which is fully underwritten, will be used to refinance all of Fortescue's existing bank facilities totalling USD3.6bn. The refinancing removes earnings-based maintenance covenants pertaining to existing bank debt. In addition, the facility improves Fortescue's debt maturity profile and provides the company with additional liquidity.

At 30 June 2012, Fortescue had USD2.3bn cash and undrawn debt capacity of USD1.9bn; it secured a further USD1.5bn capacity in August 2012. The new facility provides Fortescue with USD4.3bn of funding headroom (compared with USD3.4bn prior to the new facility) and its next major refinancing is not due until November 2015. The recent sale of the Solomon power station for USD325m provides additional liquidity.

Nonetheless, the current downturn in iron ore prices and hence lower operating cash flow means Fortescue will have to take on additional debt to fund its capacity expansion. Thus, the pace of de-leveraging post capex completion will be slower than Fitch had expected earlier this year and is reflected in the Negative Outlook.

The Outlook may be revised to Stable once the refinancing is completed and there is greater clarity that leverage will revert to below 2.75x after the financial year ending June 2014. Rating factors include the impact of a previously announced capex delay, the effectiveness of planned cost reductions and the possible non-core asset or minority interest sales.

The new facility introduces material secured debt into Fortescue's capital structure. However, Fortescue's senior unsecured rating of 'BB+' is unaffected as secured debt to consolidated operating EBITDA is below 2.0x, and thus does not materially undermine prejudice recoveries for lower classes of debt.