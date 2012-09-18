Sept 18 Itochu Corporation

* Moody's : Itochu's Acquisition of Dole's Business Has Limited Immediate Rating Impact.On 18 September, Itochu Corporation (Baa1 Stable) said it signed a definitive agreement with Dole Food Company, Inc. (B1, developing) to acquire Dole's worldwide packaged foods and Asia fresh produce businesses for USD1.685 billion (about JPY133 billion).