Summary analysis -- Urban Renewal Authority 23-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--

23-Dec-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--

Rationale

The rating on Urban Renewal Authority (URA) reflects our view that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (HKSAR; AAA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to URA in the event of financial distress. The long-term corporate credit rating on URA is equalized with the long-term issuer credit rating on HKSAR as a result.

We consider URA to be a government-related entity (GRE) due to HKSAR's 100% ownership and the authority's policy role. In our view, the likelihood of extraordinary government support is "extremely high" because URA has an "integral" link to the government and plays a "very important" role. URA is the statutory board in charge of redeveloping old and dilapidated urban areas in Hong Kong. It is one of Hong Kong's key land suppliers for development of residential and commercial properties. The government closely supervises URA, and the authority's strategy and business plan are aligned with HKSAR's development and social objectives.

URA's strong business risk profile and minimal financial risk profile support its 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile. The stand-alone credit profile reflects URA's role as a leading supplier of urban land in Hong Kong, the authority's minimal debt, strong liquidity, and flexibility. URA's large capital commitments for land acquisitions and redevelopment of urban areas, growing capital expenditure and working capital needs for non-revenue and less-revenue generating projects, and its volatile cash flows due to a lengthy development process and the cyclical property development business moderate these strengths.

In our view, URA will continue to benefit from government control over land supply in Hong Kong. We believe the authority's land bank will keep attracting developers looking to replenish their development pipeline. This is despite our base case expectation that property prices will correct moderately in 2012. In our view, low interest rates, albeit rising, and a limited supply of new housing should continue to support the residential property market. Nevertheless, Hong Kong is susceptible to external shocks and volatile liquidity flows, which could materially impact property demand. We expect URA to continue to benefit from low land costs because it has locked in land costs for its key development projects, particularly the Kwun Tong redevelopment project. URA's ability to optimize development areas provides it additional flexibility to lower land costs. Continued financial and other assistance from HKSAR also helps URA maximize operational efficiency. These incentives include tax exemptions, waivers of land premiums, inclusion of public land in redevelopment projects, and support for infrastructure improvements.

We expect URA to maintain its minimal debt position in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013 (fiscal 2013). The authority's cash flows are likely to weaken somewhat compared with the past two years due to its large development outlays that exceed proceeds from the tendering of land use rights. We anticipate that URA will use its substantial cash on hand to fund this cash flow gap without requiring external funding via borrowings. The authority's total borrowings are therefore not likely to materially increase from that of the previous fiscal year. Its borrowings will mainly comprise an issuance of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1.5 billion senior unsecured notes and small debt drawdowns from its US$1 billion medium-term notes program. In our base-case scenario, we expect the authority's ratio of debt to capital at less than 10% in fiscal 2013.

Liquidity

URA's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We estimate that URA's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more in fiscal 2013. We believe the excess liquidity will more than cover the authority's currently outstanding borrowings of about HK$1.7 billion.

-- Liquidity sources for fiscal 2013 include surplus cash on hand, projected cash flow from operations, and committed undrawn banking facilities secured by the authority. URA's cash and bank balances were in excess of HK$7 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Liquidity uses include planned capital expenditure, working capital and other funding needs for non-revenue generating projects, and general operational expenses.

-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA declines 30%. URA has no restrictive financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and loans.

-- In our view, URA has strong financial flexibility, a good standing in capital markets, and good banking relationships. In addition to the medium-term note program, the authority has secured a good amount of unutilized banking facilities to enhance its liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook on URA reflects the outlook on the rating on HKSAR, given our expectation of an "extremely high" likelihood of government support. The outlook also reflects our expectation that URA will maintain its conservative financial management and strong financial position with minimal debt leverage while undertaking large capital projects or acquisitions.

The movement of the rating on URA depends on the rating on HKSAR. A downgrade of HKSAR would lead to a downgrade of URA. In addition, we could lower the rating on URA if the authority's stand-alone credit profile weakens due to: (1) a significant change in the authority's strategy of self-funding and a weakening of its strong financial position due to significant non-revenue generating projects; (2) a sustained increase in leverage--that is more than we expect--as a result of land acquisitions and development expenditure; (3) weaker financial performance and cash flows than we expect; or (4) weaker operational and financial support from the HKSAR government.

