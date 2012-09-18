BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited requests for trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 18 Amlin plc (Amlin)
* Moody's downgrades Amlin's subordinated debt ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and the insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Amlin Lloyd's syndicate 2001 to A2 from A1. The A2 IFSR on Amlin AG has been affirmed. The outlook for all ratings is stable.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Bank of the Philippine Islands President Cesar Consing, in a television interview, says bank