(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings says Turkish white goods and electronics manufacturers have been benefitting from the slowdown in Europe and increasing their market share and revenue in key markets, although this is not automatically leading to improved earnings.

Companies like Arcelik A.S. (Arcelik; 'BB+'/Stable) and Vestel Electronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Vestel; 'B'/Stable) who already have an established presence in the European market and whose brands are well known, have been benefitting from the slowdown in Europe and continuously increased their revenue in this market over the past 12 months. Vestel's revenue grew 36% in H212 and 32% in 2011, while Arcelik has increased its group and European sales by 40% in 2011 and H212.

Diminished purchasing power among European customers is resulting in trading down from more expensive branded products to Turkish white goods which are more reasonably priced than their European competitors.

In addition, Vestel is benefiting from its role as an Original Equipment Manufacturer as most of its customers are trying to move their productions to low cost facilities and are utilizing Vestel for its existing low labor costs. The proximity of Turkish manufacturers to the continent also leads to cheap transportation costs and helped them increase their sales well before their Asian competitors.

Fitch believes that this trend is likely to continue if the slowdown does not turn into a systematic economic crisis. A larger than expected decrease in European GDP and a deepening of the economic crisis is likely to impact Turkish white goods and electronics manufacturers, just like their European counterparties. However, if GDP growth rates and purchasing power in the continent follow Fitch's expectations, Turkish white goods and electronics manufacturers are likely to continue to achieve meaningful market share growth in important European markets.

Nevertheless, despite increasing revenue, Turkish white goods manufacturers have been facing margin squeezes, because of relatively faster-growing sales in Europe where profitability is lower than in their domestic market. The current adverse economic conditions in Europe lead to pricing pressures and in turn lower margin contribution. Arcelik's EBITDA margin declined to 10.2% in H212 from 10.6% in 2011 and 11.6% in 2010. Vestel's EBITDA margin fell to 2.1% in Q212 from 8.8% in 2011 and 7.1% in 2010.

Fitch recognizes that some of the margin pressure comes from consistently high raw material prices, fueled by emerging markets demand, which could ease as the economic slowdown in Europe starts having an effect on emerging markets. However, Fitch believes that, as Turkish white goods & electronics manufacturers continue penetrating new markets, and further increase their market share in Europe, their profitability is likely to be lower than the past two years. Despite higher than expected revenue growth, profitability margin squeezes are likely to affect cash generation abilities, in return slowing down de-leveraging processes.

