Summary analysis -- Australia (Commonwealth of) (Unsolicited Rating 18-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 052537
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Feb-2003 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
17-May-1999 AAA/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
Rationale
The unsolicited ratings on the Commonwealth of Australia reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the country's ample fiscal and monetary policy flexibility, economic resilience, public policy stability, and a financial sector that appears to be sound. We believe these factors demonstrate Australia's strong ability to absorb large economic and financial shocks, such as the global recession in 2009. These strengths are moderated by Australia's high external imbalances, dependence on commodity exports, and high household debt, all of which weigh on its growth prospects.
