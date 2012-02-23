(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a Japanese-language report on the repayment results of all the loans that matured in 2011 used to back Japanese commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transactions. The report also covers the repayment schedule for such loans in 2012 and after.

Some nonrecourse loans backing CMBS transactions--primarily those loans with high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios--continued to default in 2011. We believe this was due either to the borrowers' inability to secure refinancing or their failure to sell the related collateral properties by the loans' respective maturity dates.

About 69% of the total amount of loans and specified bonds (hereafter, collectively referred to as "loans") and about 56% of the total number of loans that matured in 2011 defaulted. An examination of the loans by collateral location shows that only eight loans with collateral properties mainly in Tokyo were repaid, while 21 such loans defaulted. As for loans by main collateral type, six loans backed by office buildings were repaid, while 16 such loans defaulted, indicating that loan repayment performance worsened in 2011, compared with that in 2010. In our view, this is because most borrowers of loans backed by office buildings that matured and defaulted in 2011 also had subordinate loans.

The total amount of CMBS loans maturing in 2012 is JPY296.5 billion, which is a significant decrease from the JPY392.7 billion in such loans that matured in 2011. In particular, more than half of the loans backed by office buildings, as well as more than half of those backed by properties located in Tokyo, had initial LTV ratios of between 60% and 70%.

Today's report summarizes the results of repayments and defaults for all the loans backing Japanese CMBS transactions that matured in 2011. It also contains an outline of the repayment schedule for, and the profiles of, loans that are due to mature in 2012 and after.