Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Viridian Group Investments Limited (VGIL) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC'. The IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

The RWP on VGIL's IDR reflects the pending refinancing of its current senior loan (GBP450m) and Viridian Group Holding Limited's (VGHL, VGIL's parent) junior debt (GBP549m) from the proceeds of a proposed senior notes issue, new equity and other instruments. A successful notes issue for the required amount of GBP405m and completion of the capital structure refinancing, including some asset disposals would help resolve VGIL's weak liquidity position and reduce leverage.

Post-refinancing, assuming it will result in a capital structure with sources and uses as per the offering memorandum, Fitch would likely upgrade VGIL's IDR by up to four notches (to 'BB-'), and assign Viridian Group Fundco II Limited's proposed notes issue an expected senior secured rating of 'BB(exp)'/'RR3', and Viridian Group Limited's (VGL) and Viridian Power and Energy Holdings Limited's (VPEHL) super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) an expected senior secured rating of 'BB+(exp)'/'RR1'.

Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the refinancing according to plan would likely result in the affirmation of the IDR ('CCC') and the removal of the RWP.

Pre-refinancing, VGIL's ratings are constrained by its weak liquidity position as the upcoming maturity of the outstanding senior facility (GBP450m) in November 2012 materially exceeds the company's cash and equivalents of GBP123.6m as of December 2011. The agency further notes the risk that the transaction may not be fully successful given current market conditions. Fitch anticipates VGIL will refinance all of the current senior facility, mostly from senior secured note issuance proceeds (GBP405m).

The junior facility (maturing in December 2012) will mainly be refinanced through a GBP118m equity injection from Arcapita Bank BSC (VGIL's ultimate parent undertaking), a GBP113m intercompany loan (free cash flow historically generated by VGIL), and a GBP182m PIK instrument which Fitch has considered as an equity-like instrument.

When determining VGIL's IDR, Fitch followed guidance given in its recently published special report "Assigning Corporate Ratings to Issuers in Restructuring", dated 28 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.

VGIL's ratings are supported by its business risk profile, which includes predictable earnings from its regulated and quasi-regulated activities. Its regulated retail supply and procurement businesses generated 25% of total EBITDA in FYE11. VGIL's quasi-regulated earnings mainly derive from capacity payments for its combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants, which represented 39% of total EBITDA in FYE11. Fitch notes that the latter is not comparable with network-based regulated businesses although it is credit enhancing in terms of earnings predictability.

The IDR is further supported by the expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow and therefore de-lever over the forecast period, namely due to its small capex requirement and no dividend pay out (or payments towards the PIK instrument) at least until March 2014. Fitch notes that all debt is expected to have bullet maturities and hence the deleveraging will occur only on a net debt basis as the company builds up a cash balance.

These strengths are offset by VGIL's weak credit metrics. Based on its conservative projections, Fitch expects post-refinancing average net debt to EBITDAR to be around 3.9x for 2012-14 period, funds from operation (FFO) adjusted leverage to be around 4.7x and FFO interest coverage of around 2.6x. These metrics would be broadly commensurate with a post-refinancing IDR of 'BB-'. Higher than expected post-refinancing cost of funding could, among other factors, have an impact on projected credit metrics and therefore the post-refinancing IDR and the instrument ratings. Fitch notes that VGIL's high asset concentration remains a weakness for its credit profile. VGIL owns two CCGT plants with a combined capacity of 747MW.

The owned operating and in-construction windfarm capacity (totalling 104MW) is being disposed of. However, the impact on VGIL's cash flows will be limited to the expected dividend income from these assets as the company will maintain the PPAs with these turbines and the related cash flows. The restricted group (including the proposed notes issuer, VGL and VPEHL) is prevented from injecting any capital into the disposed assets under the proposed refinancing documents.

The agency applied its bespoke recovery value analysis in arriving at the proposed instrument ratings. The super senior RCF's higher rating also reflects its first priority ranking in terms of proceeds on enforcement compared to the proposed secured notes. The GBP225m RCF due in 2016 is primarily a working capital and liquidity facility and the GBP125m sub-limit applicable to loans (excluding loans relating to cash collateralisation of letters of credit) is not expected to be drawn as part of the refinancing.

Fitch has not consolidated the GBP182m junior facility to be issued at the Viridian Group Holdings Limited level and, therefore excluded this from leverage and coverage ratios. The agency notes that the proposed features of this instrument match Fitch's perception of a true holdco PIK instrument (see "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe", dated 8 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch anticipates that post refinancing, VGIL's liquidity would be adequate with around GBP21m of cash, a fully undrawn GBP125m sub-limit of the RCF applicable to loans due in 2016, and without short-term debt maturities.

Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Viridian Group Investments Limited.