Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Galaxy Exports Private Limited (Galaxy) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided below.

The ratings are constrained Galaxy's small scale of operations, weak credit profile and lack of any raw material linkages. For the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), the company reported revenues of only INR225m and high net financial leverage of 8.3x.

The ratings, however, benefit from the comfortable liquidity position of Galaxy as illustrated by its only around 78.0% utilisation of the working capital limits on an average (on closing balance) in the last six months (ending December 2011).

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in Galaxy's net debt/EBITDA to below 5.0x. Conversely, net debt/EBITDA exceeding 7.0x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1992, Galaxy manufactures MS ingots at its 28,500 MTPA facility in Chandil, Jharkhand. The company has a registered office in Kolkata.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Galaxy's bank loans, as follows:

- INR65m fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR28.3m term loan (outstanding as on 31 December 2011): assigned 'Fitch B(ind)'