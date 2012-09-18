(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have conducted our performance review and applied our 2012 counterparty criteria. After our 2012 counterparty criteria came into effect, the issuer modified the transaction documents for BBVA RMBS 5 and BBVA RMBS 9.

-- We have today lowered our ratings on the class A notes in BBVA RMBS 5 and the notes in BBVA RMBS 9 because, although the issuer has amended the transaction documents, they are no longer commensurate with previous rating levels under our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- At the same time, we have raised our ratings on BBVA RMBS 5's class B and C notes to reflect the significant increase in the level of available credit enhancement since closing.

-- BBVA originated and currently services the loans backing these two Spanish RMBS transactions, which closed in May 2008 and April 2010, respectively.

