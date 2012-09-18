Sept 18 - The use of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal wells over the past few years have
dramatically altered the U.S. energy landscape, and many believe the boom is still in its
relative infancy, according to a recent report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services.
"By combining fracking and horizontal drilling, exploration and production
companies have greatly increased their access to previously untapped oil and
natural gas reserves, which has led to a significant boost in output," said
credit analyst Marc Bromberg. "The result of this pairing has been a
significant rise in energy production--a trend that we believe will continue
to grow."
The fracking and horizontal drilling boom in the U.S. has come strong over the
past few years and has been a boon in terms of energy production, creating an
oversupply of natural gas reserves and reducing the country's reliance on oil
imports. However, these technologies do pose certain environmental risks.
"We believe the energy industry is poised to continue adding drilling capacity
over the next six-12 months, and service companies will likely benefit as rig
demand should remain strong in liquids-rich basins," said credit analyst
Stephen Scovotti. "However, due to the overcapacity of pressure pumping
equipment, oilfield service companies that provide pressure pumping services
are likely to see lower pricing for their services."
For E&P operators, the horizontal drilling and fracking boom is among several
drivers of profitability, and therefore, credit performance. Completion costs
for wells have declined recently, but to varying degrees based on region.
While the supply and demand picture is different for the gas and oil
industries, a decline in completion costs typically bodes well for companies'
profitability.
"Though still in its early stage, the horizontal drilling and fracking boom is
transforming some regional economies," said Mr. Scovotti. "On a larger scale,
we think these technologies also have the potential to alter the national
economy."
"We believe the usage of these technologies will continue, particularly in the
U.S., but it will be accompanied by further regulatory oversight regarding
environmental and health concerns," said Mr. Bromberg. "We also believe
horizontal drilling and fracking present an opportunity for growth in certain
international locations."
The complete report, "How Horizontal Drilling And Fracking Have Reshaped The
U.S. Energy Landscape," was published Sept. 17, 2012.