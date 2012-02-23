(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 -
Overview
-- We believe that a series of natural catastrophes in 2011
have weakened the capitalization of NKSJ Group.
-- We are lowering the rating on SJ Singapore to 'A' from
'A+' and removing it from CreditWatch after a similar action on
its parent company.
-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on Sompo Japan
Insurance Inc. and SJ Singapore's strategic importance to the
group.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term financial strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance
(Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to 'A' from 'A+' and removed it from
CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on
Nov. 22, 2011. The outlook on the rating is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade on Sompo Japan Insurance (Singapore) (SJ
Singapore) follows a similar action on its parent, Sompo Japan
Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan; A+/Stable/--) (see "Ratings Lowered
On Insurers Of MS&AD Insurance Group And NKSJ Group; Outlooks
Stable," published Feb. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal). Sompo Japan is a core subsidiary of the NKSJ
group.
The downgrade on NKSJ Group reflects our view that the
group's capitalization has deteriorated as a result of losses
caused by a series of catastrophic events in 2011. We believe
the group's capitalization will only recover slowly over the
next two years even if there are no major catastrophes or market
deterioration. NKSJ Group announced on Jan. 27, 2012, that the
group's net losses from Thailand's floods would amount to
JPY101.3 billion, an increase of more than three-fold from its
former loss estimate of JPY29.1 billion in November 2011. We
believe that these flood-related losses, combined with losses
from the natural catastrophes in 2011, have weakened the group's
risk-based capitalization. Even if the group can rebuild its
capitalization over the next two years through stabilized
earnings, risk reduction, and capital enhancement, in our view,
its capitalization is not likely to recover to the level seen in
March 2011.
The rating on SJ Singapore reflects the company's strategic
importance to the Sompo Japan group's business strategy in Asia.
The insurer receives strong explicit support from Sompo Japan
through a net-worth-maintenance agreement, under which the
parent guarantees its policyholders' liabilities. The rating
also reflects SJ Singapore's satisfactory stand-alone financial
profile.
Outlook
The stable outlook on SJ Singapore reflects the outlook on
the ratings on Sompo Japan, given the explicit support SJ
Singapore receives from its parent company, and its strategic
importance to the group.
We may raise the rating on SJ Singapore if we raise the
rating on Sompo Japan and the strategic importance to the group
is maintained. We may lower the rating if the strategic
importance to the wider group wanes. However, we view this as a
remote possibility.