-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis of Melchior CDO I's performance, and have applied our 2012 CDO of pooled structured finance criteria, which became effective in March 2012.

-- Following our analysis, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes, which are now the most senior notes in the capital structure, to reflect increased credit enhancement levels.

-- Also, we have lowered our ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes and affirmed our rating on the class D notes, which have all experienced decreased credit enhancement levels due to deteriorating collateral performance and credit quality deterioration.

-- Melchior CDO I is a cash flow collateralized bond obligation transaction that closed in July 2001.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of notes in Melchior CDO I S.A.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes,

-- Lowered our ratings on class C-1 and C-2 notes, and

-- Affirmed our rating on class D notes (see list below).

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes (see "Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update"). This followed our update to the methodology and assumptions we use to rate collateralized debt obligation (CDOs) of pooled structured finance (SF) assets, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012).