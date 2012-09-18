(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Leopard CLO I based on the latest available trustee data at the time of our analysis, our credit and cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.

-- Based on our review, we have raised our rating on the class B notes, lowered our ratings on the class D-1 and D-2 notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class A, C, E-1, and E-2 notes.

-- Leopard CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of notes in Leopard CLO I B.V.

Specifically, we have:

-- Raised our rating on the class B notes;

-- Lowered our ratings on the class D-1 and D-2 notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on the A, C, E-1, and E-2 notes (see list below).

Leopard CLO I, is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in January 2003 and is managed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance. We used data from the trustee report (dated Aug. 1, 2012), performed our credit and cash flow analysis, and took into account recent transaction developments. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our September 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).