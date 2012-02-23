(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' long-term rating to the proposed issue of three-year Australian-dollar senior unsecured notes by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The proposed notes will be issued by the bank's Sydney branch. They will at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of OCBC, other than those mandatorily preferred by law.

