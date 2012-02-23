(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' long-term rating to the
proposed issue of three-year Australian-dollar senior unsecured notes by Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). The proposed notes will be issued by the
bank's Sydney branch. They will at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured
obligations of OCBC, other than those mandatorily preferred by law.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004