Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Italy's Acquedotto Pugliese SpA's (AQP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) pending a solution to regulatory uncertainties over the remuneration of invested capital recovered by water asset operators through applicable water tariffs.

Article 154 of decree law (DL) n.152/2006, the legislative provision that established the mechanism of the remuneration of investments in water networks performed by the asset water operators was abolished following the public consultation held in June 2011. Over the past eight months little progress has been made to fill the gap of the regulatory sector framework or to help the transition towards a different regulatory mechanism.

Delays and uncertainties continue to dominate the Italian water sector. Water asset operators including AQP continue working on tariffs determinations approved by the relevant local authority in their three-year mid-term plans. AQP's current three-year plan terminates in December 2012. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN upon further clarification of the investment remuneration mechanism for the next regulatory period starting Q412.

According to CONVIRI (Commissione Nazionale per le Risorse Idriche), the national supervisory board on Italy's water resources, in absence of national regulation and while the legislative vacuum persists, EU rules shall apply. Therefore mid-term plans currently under renewal include the remuneration of invested capital on the basis of the principle of recoverable costs, including financial costs. Fitch believes this interpretation, although legitimate, is open to potential adverse legal interpretation and leaves water asset operators and potential investors vulnerable under the regulatory risk perspective.

AQP's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift from the standalone assessment of 'BB+' for support from its shareholder, resulting in a Long-Term IDR of 'BBB-'. AQP is now 100% owned by the Puglia Region. In the aftermath of the referendum, in June 2011 the Puglia Region has quickly pushed ahead with the project to change AQP's legal status from a limited liability company to a public-sector entity. However, the decision has been challenged by the Ministry of Regional Affairs and is still on hold.

Fitch expects AQP's 2011 operating and financial performance to improve on 2010 levels when revenues reached EUR429m largely as a result of a 6.57% tariff increase implemented from January 2010. Fitch expects AQP's net financial position at YE11 to remain in line with the 2010 level at EUR220m and, as a result, EBITDA to net debt leverage should stay below 2.0x.