Sept 18 -

Overview

-- U.S. outsourced semiconductor packaging and test provider Amkor is issuing $300 million in senior unsecured notes due 2022.

-- We are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Amkor's credit measures will remain consistent with a significant financial risk profile over the typical industry cycle.

Rating Action

On Sept. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating to Chandler, Ariz.-based Amkor Technology Inc.'s $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. We also assigned a '3' recovery rating to the senior unsecured notes, indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Amkor remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.