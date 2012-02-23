(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Coastal Oil and Gas Infrastructure Private Ltd's (COGIL) INR6,418.50m senior project bank loans a 'Fitch BB-(ind)' rating. The Outlook is Stable.

COGIL is a special purpose company set up by Abir Infrastructure Private Ltd (ABPL) to construct, operate and maintain a crude oil terminal, and to construct and maintain a product intermediary tank farm facility on Nagarjuna Oil Corporation Ltd's (NOCL) premises under a 20-year terminalling service agreement (TSA). The combined project cost is estimated at INR9,170.20m, for which COGIL has undertaken a senior debt of INR6,418.50m. The project forms part of NOCL's 5.94 MMTPA petroleum refinery project at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. NOCL is part of Nagarjuna group, which has a four-decade-long track record in the chemical and fertiliser related business vertical. It is co-promoted by Tata Petrodyne, TIDCO, Cuddalore Port Company and Uhde, Germany.

The rating is constrained by NOCL's (the 100% off-taker counterparty) vulnerability to downside scenarios in the highly cyclical oil refining sector with increasing levels of refining overcapacity in India. While Fitch does not have a formal rating on NOCL and given the lack of full information on NOCL, it has performed broad stresses on the refinery's gross refining margins to assess the impact on its profitability and arrived at a conservative estimate of the refinery's credit profile. Some comfort is drawn from the fact that service payments to COGIL form part of NOCL's operational expenses and hence fall senior to its debt service in the cash flow waterfall.

Revenue risk is mitigated by the presence of a strong 'use-or-pay' clause in the availability model with a pre-fixed stream of monthly cash flows agreed in the TSA. Also, favourable termination payment clauses in the agreement cover the debt outstanding at any time during the loan term. Furthermore, coverage metrics remain comfortable at a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.42x in Fitch's base case. Though a variable interest rate (annual reset) is a risk, cash flows demonstrate reasonable resilience even for adverse interest rate related stresses.

The project benefits from the absence of deduction clauses for any performance deficiency; however, its continuance beyond 90 days triggers an event of default and hence could result in cancellation of the TSA. Any increase in O&M expenses would impact the coverage ratios, because of the fixed revenue nature; although in Fitch's base case, there is a reasonable cushion to absorb such sudden costs.

According to the Lender's Engineer, the project may be delayed slightly from its revised commercial operation date of 30 June 2012, because of the recent cyclone that hit the area. Also, any further delays in commissioning of the refinery may postpone the receipt of availability payments. That being said, ABPL's undertaking to meet debt service until the project becomes operational partly mitigates this risk.