(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to the nondeferable subordinated notes under a revised US$2.5 billion global medium-term notes program by Siam Commercial Bank Public Co. Ltd. (SCB: BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1). At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on the senior unsecured notes under the program. Following the recent revision to the program, the bank can now also issue nondeferable subordinated notes under the program.

The senior unsecured notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SCB. They will rank on par with the bank's unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The subordinated notes will constitute unsecured and subordinated obligations of the bank.

The rating on the program's senior unsecured debt is the same as the long-term counterparty credit rating on SCB. The rating differential between the senior unsecured notes and the subordinated notes reflects the subordinated nature of the latter.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011