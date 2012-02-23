(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised its cross-sector criteria
for constraining the upward notching of ratings for debt
instruments reflecting recovery expectations based on country
specific legal and governance constraints. The ratings in
Fitch's corporate finance portfolio are not affected by the
update.
The report, entitled 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery
Ratings', updates and replaces the criteria report with the same
name published on 23 February 2011. The updated criteria report
maintains all of the same principals as the prior criteria and
there are no substantive changes.
The updated criteria report is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Country-Specific Treatment of
Recovery Ratings
