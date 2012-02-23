(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised its cross-sector criteria for constraining the upward notching of ratings for debt instruments reflecting recovery expectations based on country specific legal and governance constraints. The ratings in Fitch's corporate finance portfolio are not affected by the update.

The report, entitled 'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings', updates and replaces the criteria report with the same name published on 23 February 2011. The updated criteria report maintains all of the same principals as the prior criteria and there are no substantive changes.

The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings

here