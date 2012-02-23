Feb 23 - An organizational restructuring at Vedanta Resources PLC (foreign currency BB/Negative/--) could improve the holding company's debt service coverage, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today. This is because the residual cash flow required to service debt at the holding company will reduce. Nevertheless, the holding company's significant debt servicing needs will remain unchanged till the restructuring is complete.

On a consolidated basis, the proposed corporate restructuring would not by itself reduce debt. The US$9 billion debt at the holding company remains subordinated to that of Vedanta's operating subsidiaries. Until the restructuring is complete, the holding company will have to pay US$500 million interest payments per year for the debt from cash dividends paid by its subsidiaries.

"The proposed restructuring is subject to approvals from a number of minority shareholders and regulators in the U.K. and India. In our opinion the restructuring will take time to implement because the company could face difficulties in getting these approvals," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vishal Kulkarni.

Vedanta has not made a public announcement on the proposed corporate restructuring. Whenever Vedanta makes any such announcement, we will evaluate the potential operating cash flow of the proposed new intermediate holding company after its own debt servicing and capital expenditures. We will also look at the effect of the restructuring on the availability of cash from Cairn India Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. to the holding company.

