(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - New Zealand's private-sector banks already meet the high capital requirements the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced last week, Fitch Ratings says. This means there
will be little impact on their businesses.
The banks easily pass the 4.5% common equity, 6% Tier 1 capital and 8% total capital
thresholds. The large private-sector banks' total capital ratios are nearer to the 13% optimal
total capital levels RBNZ identifies in its impact assessment. At end-June Bank of New Zealand
was at 12.72% and ASB Bank Limited was 12.6%, while ANZ National Bank
Limited (13.58%), Westpac New Zealand Limited (13.6%) and Southland
Building Society - known as SBS Bank (14.35% at end-March) are already above. Kiwibank Limited
is considerably below the 13% level at 10.8%, but well above the mandatory minimum of
8%.
There may be a slight drop in private-sector banks' capital levels when growth returns and
they expand their balance sheets to fund the rebuilding of Christchurch, although we expect the
sector's focus on core funding to limit asset growth. The focus on funding was especially close
at the major private-sector banks, which reduced their balance sheets in the wake of the global
financial crisis, while Kiwibank Limited expanded its balance sheet aggressively.
The RBNZ decided not to introduce a leverage ratio, which would have worked to keep a lid on
asset growth regardless of the risk weight assigned to assets. The RBNZ has argued that leverage
ratios are not appropriate for small banks, and can be misleading, ever since they were first
mooted by the Basel committee.
The Basel III leverage ratio was designed to provide a backstop for complex banks with
advanced internal-ratings-based approaches to assessing risk weights. The New Zealand
subsidiaries of Australian banks use internal-risk models, but the central bank's 2010
submission to the Basel committee's consultation indicated that if the RBNZ wants to increase
bank capital it is more likely to do it via minimum default probabilities within the framework
than by placing a leverage ratio over the top.
The rapid implementation of the new capital rules by January 2013 supports New Zealand
banks' Viability Ratings. However, we do not expect to take positive rating actions on the basis
of the implementation of Basel III because the capital levels are already strong compared with
international peers.