(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - New Zealand's private-sector banks already meet the high capital requirements the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced last week, Fitch Ratings says. This means there will be little impact on their businesses.

The banks easily pass the 4.5% common equity, 6% Tier 1 capital and 8% total capital thresholds. The large private-sector banks' total capital ratios are nearer to the 13% optimal total capital levels RBNZ identifies in its impact assessment. At end-June Bank of New Zealand was at 12.72% and ASB Bank Limited was 12.6%, while ANZ National Bank Limited (13.58%), Westpac New Zealand Limited (13.6%) and Southland Building Society - known as SBS Bank (14.35% at end-March) are already above. Kiwibank Limited is considerably below the 13% level at 10.8%, but well above the mandatory minimum of 8%.

There may be a slight drop in private-sector banks' capital levels when growth returns and they expand their balance sheets to fund the rebuilding of Christchurch, although we expect the sector's focus on core funding to limit asset growth. The focus on funding was especially close at the major private-sector banks, which reduced their balance sheets in the wake of the global financial crisis, while Kiwibank Limited expanded its balance sheet aggressively.

The RBNZ decided not to introduce a leverage ratio, which would have worked to keep a lid on asset growth regardless of the risk weight assigned to assets. The RBNZ has argued that leverage ratios are not appropriate for small banks, and can be misleading, ever since they were first mooted by the Basel committee.

The Basel III leverage ratio was designed to provide a backstop for complex banks with advanced internal-ratings-based approaches to assessing risk weights. The New Zealand subsidiaries of Australian banks use internal-risk models, but the central bank's 2010 submission to the Basel committee's consultation indicated that if the RBNZ wants to increase bank capital it is more likely to do it via minimum default probabilities within the framework than by placing a leverage ratio over the top.

The rapid implementation of the new capital rules by January 2013 supports New Zealand banks' Viability Ratings. However, we do not expect to take positive rating actions on the basis of the implementation of Basel III because the capital levels are already strong compared with international peers.