Feb 23 -
Summary analysis -- Tyrol Acquisition 1 SAS 23-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Aug-2011 B/-- B/--
30-Jun-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on France-based broadcasting infrastructure group Tyrol Acquisition 1 SAS (TDF)
reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile, based on the group's very aggressive capital structure, our anticipation of modest free
cash flow generation on average over the next three years, some requirements for scheduled debt
amortizations, and a heavy maturity wall in 2016. These weaknesses are mitigated by our
assessment of a "strong" business risk profile, which reflects the group's strong positions in
the French and German broadcast and telecommunications infrastructure businesses, our favorable
credit view of the industry in spite of the revenue impact of France's analog TV switch-off in
November 2011, and ongoing restructuring costs to sustain profitability.