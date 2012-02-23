Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Bradesco S.A.'s (Bradesco) upcoming subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes will be issued by Bradesco's Grand Cayman branch, in the minimum amount of USD500 million. Principal will mature in 10 years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at time of issuance. The net proceeds will be used by Bradesco for general corporate purposes.

The notes will rank at least equally with similar subordinated debt.

As per Fitch's new rating criteria, the expected rating of this Tier II subordinated debt should be two notches below Bradesco's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-', reflecting one notch down due to Loss Severity features and its subordinated status and one notch deduction due to the moderate risk of non-performance. Bradesco's VR reflects Fitch's assessment of its high credit quality and strong prospects for ongoing viability supported by Bradesco's broad and diversified franchise that ranks among the leaders of various segments of the Brazilian financial system. It also considers its management team track record of solid performance and demonstrated agility in promptly reacting to economic fluctuations and its robust risk controls.

This issuance is expected to result in a small increase of Bradesco's regulatory capital ratio which should help provide additional support for the forecasted growth in the credit portfolio during 2012.

Founded in 1943, the Bradesco Group is controlled mainly by Fundacao Bradesco through the Holding Cidade de Deus. Approximately 22.5% of the voting shares and 60% of total shares are traded on various stock exchanges.