Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Bradesco
S.A.'s (Bradesco) upcoming subordinated notes a rating of
'BBB(exp)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
The notes will be issued by Bradesco's Grand Cayman branch,
in the minimum amount of USD500 million. Principal will mature
in 10 years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually.
The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at time of
issuance. The net proceeds will be used by Bradesco for general
corporate purposes.
The notes will rank at least equally with similar
subordinated debt.
As per Fitch's new rating criteria, the expected rating of
this Tier II subordinated debt should be two notches below
Bradesco's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-', reflecting one notch
down due to Loss Severity features and its subordinated status
and one notch deduction due to the moderate risk of
non-performance. Bradesco's VR reflects Fitch's assessment of
its high credit quality and strong prospects for ongoing
viability supported by Bradesco's broad and diversified
franchise that ranks among the leaders of various segments of
the Brazilian financial system. It also considers its management
team track record of solid performance and demonstrated agility
in promptly reacting to economic fluctuations and its robust
risk controls.
This issuance is expected to result in a small increase of
Bradesco's regulatory capital ratio which should help provide
additional support for the forecasted growth in the credit
portfolio during 2012.
Founded in 1943, the Bradesco Group is controlled mainly by
Fundacao Bradesco through the Holding Cidade de Deus.
Approximately 22.5% of the voting shares and 60% of total shares
are traded on various stock exchanges.