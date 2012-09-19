(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 -

Summary analysis -- SES S.A. -------------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

09-Aug-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based global satellite owner and operator SES S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.

The "strong" business risk profile is underpinned by SES' position as a leading global provider of satellite services and the significant revenue and cash flow visibility stemming from its large contract backlog. We also factor into the ratings SES' strong and resilient profitability, reflecting a combination of high barriers to entry; the fact that SES provides an essential service to media and telecommunications providers; and favorable long-term growth prospects for fixed satellite services (FSS). These strengths are partially offset by the industry's high capital intensity; potential transponder overcapacity in some markets; some degree of operational risk linked to satellite failures; and technology risks.