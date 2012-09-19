(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- SES S.A. -------------------------------------- 19-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
09-Aug-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-based global satellite owner and operator SES S.A.
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong"
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.
The "strong" business risk profile is underpinned by SES' position as a
leading global provider of satellite services and the significant revenue and
cash flow visibility stemming from its large contract backlog. We also factor
into the ratings SES' strong and resilient profitability, reflecting a
combination of high barriers to entry; the fact that SES provides an essential
service to media and telecommunications providers; and favorable long-term
growth prospects for fixed satellite services (FSS). These strengths are
partially offset by the industry's high capital intensity; potential
transponder overcapacity in some markets; some degree of operational risk
linked to satellite failures; and technology risks.