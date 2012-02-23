Feb 23 -
Overview
-- CDW, a leading North American reseller of IT products and services,
reported revenues of $9.6 billion in fiscal 2011, up 9.1% from the prior-year
period, and strong EBITDA growth.
-- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our
ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that revenue and
earnings growth momentum will enable CDW to achieve sustainable leverage below
6x.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Vernon Hills, Ill.-based CDW Corp. to positive from stable. In addition, we
affirmed all our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit
ratings. The outlook revision reflects CDW's strong revenue growth, consistent
profitability and improving financial risk profile.