OVERVIEW

-- Total delinquencies were relatively flat in Q4 2011 but downside risks remain.

-- Unemployment continues to increase, and we expect an increase in delinquencies to filter through to some extent in H1 2012.

-- Low interest rates and declining inflation will provide some respite to borrowers.

-- Against a backdrop of forbearance from lenders, in Q4 2011, there were no performance-related downgrades in the U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions that we rate.

-- Most of our rating actions were in light of our U.K. RMBS criteria update, and the downgrade of banks acting as counterparties in the transactions that we rate.

Collateral performance in U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) may weaken as the macroeconomic situation develops in H1 2012, according to Standard & Poor's Rating Services' prime and nonconforming U.K. RMBS index reports for Q4 2011, published today.