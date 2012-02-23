Feb 23 -
OVERVIEW
-- Total delinquencies were relatively flat in Q4 2011 but
downside risks remain.
-- Unemployment continues to increase, and we expect an
increase in delinquencies to filter through to some extent in H1
2012.
-- Low interest rates and declining inflation will provide
some respite to borrowers.
-- Against a backdrop of forbearance from lenders, in Q4
2011, there were no performance-related downgrades in the U.K.
nonconforming RMBS transactions that we rate.
-- Most of our rating actions were in light of our U.K. RMBS
criteria update, and the downgrade of banks acting as
counterparties in the transactions that we rate.
Collateral performance in U.K. residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) may weaken as the macroeconomic situation
develops in H1 2012, according to Standard & Poor's Rating
Services' prime and nonconforming U.K. RMBS index reports for Q4
2011, published today.