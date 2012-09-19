(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to the U.S. dollar-denominated government-guaranteed notes issued by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (A+/Negative/A-1). The US$500 million notes, due Sept. 25, 2019, carry a coupon rate of 1.625%. The rating on the notes reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+).

The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Because of its critical policy role, we believe DBJ has an "extremely high" likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan.

DBJ has a track record of extending investment and financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and technological innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, which are difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ's implementation of emergency measures, it has received financial support from the government, such as liquidity support and additional capital. However, the rating on DBJ is constrained by potential weakening of its relationship with the government over the long term under the current full privatization plan. Although our assessment of DBJ's SACP reflects its good capitalization and limited market risk, its credit risk concentration on large-lot borrowers following the earthquake has risen relative to its earnings and capital and we view the increase as a risk factor. We also see another risk factor for DBJ in the worsening financial performance of a large-lot borrower that has been receiving government support.

