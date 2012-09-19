(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - Peugeot S.A. (BB/Negative/B), Fiat SpA, (BB-/Stable/B), and Renault S.A. (BB+/Stable/B) will have to swerve carefully to avoid potholes ahead because of the weak European market, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today.

Standard & Poor's believes car and light-truck sales volumes in Western Europe are set to decline for the fifth consecutive year by as much as 7% in 2012, and continue to present obstacles for these three carmakers, whose ratings are all in the speculative-grade category.

"Weak demand, along with high operating leverage and fierce price competition in small car segments, could put the brakes on results and hamper free operating cash flow (FOCF). And in the case of Peugeot, it may continue to bear on credit quality," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Eric Tanguy, in a report published today, "Europe's Speculative-Grade Volume Carmakers Are Still Rolling, But Driving Conditions Are Becoming More Precarious."

We believe the performance and ratings of Fiat, Peugeot, and Renault this year and next will depend on their ability to:

-- Find growth and, more importantly, profitability outside of historical Western European markets;

-- Address plant underutilization in Western Europe and manage a still-high cost base, while defending market share against non-European players;

-- Maintain credit ratios that are commensurate with our ratings; and

-- Break even in terms of free operating cash flow (FOCF) on a sustainable basis.