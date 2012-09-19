(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Peugeot S.A. (BB/Negative/B), Fiat SpA, (BB-/Stable/B), and
Renault S.A. (BB+/Stable/B) will have to swerve carefully to avoid potholes ahead
because of the weak European market, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today.
Standard & Poor's believes car and light-truck sales volumes in Western Europe are set to
decline for the fifth consecutive year by as much as 7% in 2012, and continue to present
obstacles for these three carmakers, whose ratings are all in the speculative-grade category.
"Weak demand, along with high operating leverage and fierce price competition in small car
segments, could put the brakes on results and hamper free operating cash flow (FOCF). And in the
case of Peugeot, it may continue to bear on credit quality," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Eric Tanguy, in a report published today, "Europe's Speculative-Grade Volume Carmakers
Are Still Rolling, But Driving Conditions Are Becoming More Precarious."
We believe the performance and ratings of Fiat, Peugeot, and Renault this year and next will
depend on their ability to:
-- Find growth and, more importantly, profitability outside of historical Western European
markets;
-- Address plant underutilization in Western Europe and manage a still-high cost base, while
defending market share against non-European players;
-- Maintain credit ratios that are commensurate with our ratings; and
-- Break even in terms of free operating cash flow (FOCF) on a sustainable basis.