(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - The weak reported second-quarter results posted by many integrated oil and gas
majors in Europe raise questions regarding possible rating implications. The short answer is
that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services doesn't see direct rating pressures for most operators
over the near to medium term. This is a result of the underlying assumptions we have behind our
ratings in terms of our oil price deck, our normalization of reported earnings, and our
production expectations based on our analysis of individual oil and gas companies.
Following a number of enquiries from investors, we have published a Credit FAQ
on our findings titled "What's Behind European Oil And Gas Companies' Reported
Underperformance In The Second Quarter Of 2012?" In this Credit FAQ we address
the following questions:
-- What factors lie behind the underperformance of some European oil and
gas majors in the second quarter, in Standard & Poor's opinion?
-- How does Standard & Poor's see the remainder of 2012 as far as rated
European upstream oil and gas companies are concerned, particularly in light
of your revised economic outlook for the region?
-- How are European downstream oil and gas divisions performing at
present?
-- How does Standard & Poor's view the prospects for the oil services and
drilling sector?
-- Which rated oil and gas companies does Standard & Poor's consider to
be at greatest risk from limited rating headroom?
-- Conversely, which oil and gas firms have good rating headroom?
-- Standard & Poor's recently revised its outlook on BP to positive from
stable. What was the rationale behind this action?
-- What are the factors that Standard & Poor's believes will dominate the
agendas of European oil and gas companies over the coming year?