(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 19 - The weak reported second-quarter results posted by many integrated oil and gas majors in Europe raise questions regarding possible rating implications. The short answer is that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services doesn't see direct rating pressures for most operators over the near to medium term. This is a result of the underlying assumptions we have behind our ratings in terms of our oil price deck, our normalization of reported earnings, and our production expectations based on our analysis of individual oil and gas companies.

Following a number of enquiries from investors, we have published a Credit FAQ on our findings titled "What's Behind European Oil And Gas Companies' Reported Underperformance In The Second Quarter Of 2012?" In this Credit FAQ we address the following questions:

-- What factors lie behind the underperformance of some European oil and gas majors in the second quarter, in Standard & Poor's opinion?

-- How does Standard & Poor's see the remainder of 2012 as far as rated European upstream oil and gas companies are concerned, particularly in light of your revised economic outlook for the region?

-- How are European downstream oil and gas divisions performing at present?

-- How does Standard & Poor's view the prospects for the oil services and drilling sector?

-- Which rated oil and gas companies does Standard & Poor's consider to be at greatest risk from limited rating headroom?

-- Conversely, which oil and gas firms have good rating headroom?

-- Standard & Poor's recently revised its outlook on BP to positive from stable. What was the rationale behind this action?

-- What are the factors that Standard & Poor's believes will dominate the agendas of European oil and gas companies over the coming year?