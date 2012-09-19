(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EDP-Energias de Portugal (EDP) and EDP Finance
BV's EUR750m senior unsecured notes issued under the EUR12.5bn Debt Instrument programme an
expected senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
EDP's ratings were downgraded in August 2012 given Fitch's revised expectations on the pace
of deleveraging and the declining predictability of the broader regulatory environment. At the
current level, the ratings are now effectively unconstrained by Portugal's ratings and the
latter would only provide a negative trigger in the event of a further multi-notch sovereign
downgrade.
EDP's investment grade rating remains supported by its size, geographical and segmental
diversification, strong incumbent market position and inherent quality of revenues. This
includes 32% of fully regulated EBITDA and 22% of long-term contracted generation. From a fuel
mix perspective, EDP's generation fleet benefits from a large hydro component (31%) and
renewable portfolio (31%) that insulate the company quite well compared with its peers from the
impact of CO2 charges from 2013. The medium-term strength of this profile - consistent with an
above-average operational position in most circumstances - continues to support an investment
grade rating against the elements of crisis-related stress. The proposed issuance is a material
step in putting EDP's liquidity needs through 2014 on a sound footing.