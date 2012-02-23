(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 -
Overview
-- Belgium-based Dexia Bank has announced a tender offer on EUR500 million in hybrid capital
securities issued by Dexia Funding Luxembourg S.A. (DFL).
-- We consider this offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria.
-- We are consequently lowering our junior subordinated debt rating on DFL's hybrid
securities to 'C' from 'CCC'.
-- Our counterparty credit ratings on Dexia Bank remain unaffected by today's rating action.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'C' from 'CCC' its junior
subordinated debt rating on EUR500 million in hybrid capital securities issued by Dexia Funding
Luxembourg S.A. (DFL), a subsidiary of Belgian banking group Dexia S.A. (Dexia, not
rated).