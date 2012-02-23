(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 -

Overview

-- Belgium-based Dexia Bank has announced a tender offer on EUR500 million in hybrid capital securities issued by Dexia Funding Luxembourg S.A. (DFL).

-- We consider this offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria.

-- We are consequently lowering our junior subordinated debt rating on DFL's hybrid securities to 'C' from 'CCC'.

-- Our counterparty credit ratings on Dexia Bank remain unaffected by today's rating action.

Rating Action

On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'C' from 'CCC' its junior subordinated debt rating on EUR500 million in hybrid capital securities issued by Dexia Funding Luxembourg S.A. (DFL), a subsidiary of Belgian banking group Dexia S.A. (Dexia, not rated).