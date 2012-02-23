(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- German automotive maker Daimler AG's credit metrics have improved considerably following the severe automotive and truck crisis of 2009.

-- The company's credit metrics have developed to an extent whereby we believe that the ratings would remain unchanged in a mild recession.

-- We are raising the long-term corporate credit rating on Daimler to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The short-term rating is unchanged at 'A-2'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that Daimler could maintain a financial risk profile commensurate with the new rating even if trading conditions were to weaken as a result of weaker economic growth.

Rating Action

On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on German automotive maker Daimler AG to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term corporate credit rating at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.