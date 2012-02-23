(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- German automotive maker Daimler AG's credit metrics have improved considerably
following the severe automotive and truck crisis of 2009.
-- The company's credit metrics have developed to an extent whereby we believe that the
ratings would remain unchanged in a mild recession.
-- We are raising the long-term corporate credit rating on Daimler to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The
short-term rating is unchanged at 'A-2'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that Daimler could maintain a financial
risk profile commensurate with the new rating even if trading conditions were to weaken as a
result of weaker economic growth.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit
rating on German automotive maker Daimler AG to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed
the short-term corporate credit rating at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.