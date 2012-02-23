Feb 23 -

Summary analysis -- Amsted Industries Inc. - 23-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 032177

Mult. CUSIP6: 032178

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2003 BB-/-- BB-/--

The rating on U.S.-based Amsted Industries Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will maintain credit metrics that are appropriate for the rating, such as funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of roughly 20%, despite potentially large payouts related to its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Our ratings on Amsted also reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.