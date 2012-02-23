Feb 23 -
Summary analysis -- Amsted Industries Inc. - 23-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 032177
Mult. CUSIP6: 032178
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jul-2003 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on U.S.-based Amsted Industries Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
expectation that the company will maintain credit metrics that are appropriate for the rating,
such as funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of roughly 20%, despite potentially large
payouts related to its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Our ratings on Amsted also reflect
the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our
criteria define the terms.