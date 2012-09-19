(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Unibail-Rodamco SE's (Unibail) EUR750m January 2018
convertible bond a 'A+' rating. Fitch has also affirmed Unibail's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and senior unsecured rating at 'A+'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The convertible bond will be used to continue Unibail's strategy of diversifying funding
sources and enhancing its already strong liquidity and debt profile. The convertible bond is
senior unsecured and mirrors the covenant structure of Unibail's other senior unsecured debt.
The new instrument is classified as a hybrid, and as such the rating assigned is based on
Fitch's respective criteria. Key features of the instrument are the presence of optionality, and
restriction that only holders of the convertible can exercise the conversion right.
Consequently, Fitch treats this instrument for its pre-conversion characteristics, notably
senior unsecured debt.
Unibail continues to maintain strong financial metrics despite the challenging European
retail property environment. Fitch-adjusted group leverage was stable at 38% at June 2012. Its
liquidity position remains one of the strongest in the EMEA REIT sector with around EUR3.5bn of
undrawn committed facilities at H112. The ratings also reflect the company's status as the
third-largest REIT in the world, a large retail and office portfolio that is diversified by both
geography and sector, low vacancy rates and excellent tenant profile, which gives sound
defensive qualities in a property downturn.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION IN THE FUTURE?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action include:
- Confirmation of Fitch's rating case forecasts of NIC above 3.5x for two consecutive years
- Asset cover to remain above 2.25x in four year forecasts
- Significant lettings on currently unoccupied space
Negative: Rating issues that may both individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
- Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading to a material fall in total
rents
- EBIT NIC below 2.5x over a two-year period