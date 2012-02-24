(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 24 -
Summary analysis -- Toyo Property Co. Ltd. - 24-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jun-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
26-Oct-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Japan-based realtor Toyo Property Co. Ltd. (BB+/Stable/--) reflects the
company's abundant expertise, extended information network, strong human resources, strong
customer network in wholesale commercial property brokerage, and its appropriate risk management
and audit and compliance systems. Factors that constrain the ratings include the vulnerability
of the wholesale brokerage business to fluctuations in economic and real estate market
conditions, changes in interest rates, and changes in tax and regulatory systems; a likely delay
in a full-fledged recovery in profitability, due to a delay in a recovery of the real estate
market; and its less conservative financial policy, with the possibility it will increase its
investments to expand business.
The flagging real estate market in the wake of the global financial crisis that began in
late 2008 hit Toyo Property's earnings hard, reflecting the vulnerability of the company's core
wholesale brokerage business to fluctuating conditions in the real estate and financial markets
and changes in regulatory systems. Standard & Poor's believes a full-fledged recovery in Toyo
Property's financial performance and profitability will take time due to a delay in a full
recovery of the real estate market.
Toyo Property's earnings continued to recover gradually in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31,
2012) due to the following factors:
Real estate market activity is picking up, albeit at a slow pace; and
The company's focus on beefing up its sales force through restructuring, developing new
demand for real estate brokerage services, and reducing costs as part of its efforts to reform
its earnings structure.
The company's endeavors to reform its earnings structure in the wake of the global financial
crisis have produced some benefits. Given a slow pace of recovery in the real estate market,
however, it will take one to two years for such initiatives to directly benefit earnings, in our
opinion.
The company's cash and cash equivalents exceed interest-bearing debt, giving it a sound
debt-to-capital structure. The company has had negative free cash flow for several years,
however, owing to a decline in earnings and a rise in investments. Until now, the company's
conservative financial policy and management have largely supported its sound financial position
and sufficient liquidity, as well as the rating on the company. Going forward, however, we
expect Toyo Property to bear a somewhat heavy investment burden as it attempts to improve its
profitability. To allow for this, the company eased internal financial standards, which is
highly likely to cause the company's cash and cash equivalents to slip below its
interest-bearing debt. Standard & Poor's believes Toyo Property's financial policy has become
slightly less conservative and its liquidity is likely to decline as a consequence of a somewhat
heavy investment burden. Therefore, we believe factors underpinning the rating have weakened. On
the other hand, Standard & Poor's takes the view that the company's debt-to-capital structure is
unlikely to deteriorate considerably over the coming year because we do not see any major
changes in the company's mostly prudent financial management stance.
Liquidity
Toyo Property's liquidity is "strong,'' as defined in our criteria. As of March 31, 2011,
the company held JPY7.4 billion in cash and deposits, exceeding JPY6.0 billion in
interest-bearing debt (excluding "hoshokin liabilities"). The company's long-term debt
(including syndicated loans) from Japanese banks accounted for nearly 80% of outstanding debt,
and it had diversified the amounts and maturities of its debt. The company maintains good
relationships with banks, and it has business ties with one bank.
Outlook
The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. Although the recovery in the real estate
market has been rather slow, both the volume of Toyo Property's brokerage transactions and its
financial performance have improved slightly, owing to a gradual increase in activity in the
real estate market. Despite the company's less conservative internal financial standards, which
it loosened to allow for increased investment to expand its business and improve its earnings,
Toyo Property remains conservative in its financial management. Accordingly, Standard & Poor's
sees little likelihood of the company's liquidity or debt-to-capital structure deteriorating
considerably this year.
However, we may consider lowering the rating if we believe Toyo Property's debt-to-capital
structure is likely to deteriorate. This could occur in the event of the following:
-- The company doesn't have sufficient cash flow to cover fixed costs as a result of a
renewed deterioration in earnings;
-- The company invests more than we expect to reform its earnings structure, or a real
estate market downturn erodes the value of the company's investments; or
-- Reforms are not extensive enough to build good client relationships.
Conversely, we may consider raising the rating if Toyo Property becomes highly likely to
boost its ability to weather a deteriorating real estate market and financial environment and,
at the same time, improves and stabilizes its profitability to enhance the soundness of its
financial position by restructuring its business and expanding its customer network and
information network in its core wholesale commercial property brokerage business.
