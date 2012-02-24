Feb 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ConQuest 2010-2 Trust, a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by My State Financial Limited. The rating actions are as listed below:

AUD18.7m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0011193) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD139.3m Class A3 (ISIN AU3FN0011201) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD10.8m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0011219) notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to continue supporting the notes' current ratings. Principal repayment of the notes is currently paying down sequentially. Since the Class A1 notes have been paid in full, all principal collections are being allocated to the Class A2 notes.

"The credit quality has kept in line with Fitch's expectations as performance remains stable with low arrears when compared with Fitch's 30+ Days Dinkum Index," notes Spencer Wilson, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

As of end-December 2011, arrears were far below the Fitch Dinkum Index. Arrears of 30+ days in the last 12 months have ranged from as low as 0.26% to 0.6%. Arrears of 90+ days are also low at 0.2% currently.

Prepayments have been strong since closing in August 2010, averaging between 25%-30% of the loan balance. The strong prepayment rates have resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes while excess spread has remained stable since closing, with a minor reduction due to higher weighted average costs of funds as the senior notes are paid down.

The transaction has experienced no defaults, and consequently no claim, since closing while all loans in the pool are covered by mortgage insurance, with policies provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (rated 'AA-'/Stable) .