OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed ZOO ABS II's performance, and have performed a credit and cash flow analysis using the latest available data.

-- Following our review, we have taken various rating actions in the transaction.

-- Today's rating actions resolve CreditWatch negative placements of our ratings in this transaction following the application of our CDO of structured finance criteria, which became effective on March 19, 2012.

-- ZOO ABS II is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO transaction that closed in December 2005.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in ZOO ABS II B.V.

Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes;

-- Affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class X notes; and

-- Withdrawn our rating on class A-1D notes.

On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class X, A-1D, A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes in this transaction(see "Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update"). This followed our update to the methodology and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of SF assets, which became effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012).