OVERVIEW

-- Following a review of PROVIDE-VR 2004-1, we have raised our rating on the class C notes, to reflect our view on increased credit protection for this class of notes.

-- We have affirmed the rest of our ratings in the transaction because we consider credit protection for these classes of notes to remain commensurate with the current ratings.

-- PROVIDE-VR 2004-1 is a partially funded synthetic German RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today raised its credit rating on PROVIDE-VR 2004-1 PLC's class C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A+, A, B, and D notes (see list below).

Today's upgrade follows our periodic review of the transaction, which shows improved transaction performance since our previous full review in February 2011. It reflects the increased credit protection for the class C notes through subordination, which has increased due to sequential amortization.

Current credit events (loans in bankruptcy or arrears for more than 90 days, which have been reported to the trustee) remained at about 3% of the current outstanding balance since our previous full review, and are currently at 2.90% or EUR3.477 million.

Total transaction loss allocations have diminished the balance of the first loss piece, which has decreased to EUR5,844,209 from EUR6,230,145 in February 2011, and from EUR9,000,000 at closing. This comparatively low amount of applied losses since our previous full review is also caused by increasing recovery rates, causing the weighted-average recovery rate to rise to 57% from 53% in February 2011. However, we consider the recovery rate to be low, which is caused by a relative high portion of prior-ranking loans in the portfolio, among other things.

Considering realized losses, credit events, and delinquencies to date--and taking into account historical recovery rates in this particular portfolio--we have assessed the likelihood of future losses for both the performing and nonperforming parts of the collateral portfolio.

Based on this assessment, we have raised our rating on the class C notes because of the increased credit protection to this class of notes. Additionally, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A+, A, B, and D notes because, in our opinion, credit enhancement is commensurate with the current rating levels.

We will continue to monitor the development of credit events as well as actual losses in this transaction.

PROVIDE VR 2004-1 is a partially funded synthetic German residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction using the Provide Platform provided by Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (AAA/Stable/A-1).

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

PROVIDE VR 2004-1 PLC

EUR66.35 Million Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes

Rating Raised

C AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A+ AAA (sf)

A AAA (sf)

B AA+ (sf)

D BB+ (sf)